Bermúdez Destroys Bailey, Captures the WBA Crown – World Boxing Association

Evelin “La Princesita” Bermúdez (22-1-1, 8 KOs) proved why she’s at the very top of women’s boxing, seizing the WBA World Light Flyweight Championship (108 lbs) with a stunning first-round TKO over American contender Sara Bailey (6-1, 0 KOs) on September 20 at the Hard Rock Casino in Ottawa, Canada. The victory added yet another world title to Bermúdez’s collection in a unification clash.

From the opening bell, the Argentine wasted no time. Bermúdez unleashed a blistering combination that left Bailey unable to respond. At just 1:47 of the round, a straight right hand crashed cleanly to Bailey’s face, sending her to the canvas and forcing the referee to step in immediately, waving off the contest in the face of Bermúdez’s clear dominance.

The emphatic finish not only reaffirmed Bermúdez’s offensive firepower but also cemented her status as a unified world champion, now carrying the black-and-gold belt of the World Boxing Association.

Bailey, previously unbeaten, came in with momentum but was overwhelmed by the pace and firepower of “La Princesita.” The loss drops her to 6-1, leaving her to regroup and re-strategize if she hopes to remain a contender on the international stage.

For Bermúdez, the win marked her eighth professional stoppage and reestablished her standing among the elite at 108 pounds, once again reminding the boxing world why she belongs in any discussion of the division’s very best.