Makhmudov and Padley Dominate to Capture WBA Titles – World Boxing Association

Saturday night delivered two new champions to the World Boxing Association (WBA) stage, as Arslanbek Makhmudov and Josh Padley claimed the WBA Intercontinental Heavyweight and WBA International Super Featherweight titles, respectively, in a night packed with action and contrasting styles—but with one shared outcome: total dominance and unanimous decisions.

Russia’s Arslanbek “The Lion” Makhmudov (21-2, 19 KOs) once again proved why he’s regarded as one of the most intimidating heavyweights in the game. Facing Britain’s David Allen (24-8-2, 19 KOs) in a twelve-round bout, Makhmudov imposed his power and punch volume from the opening bell. Allen showed toughness and flashes of resistance, but the scorecards left no doubt: 117-109, 116-110, and 115-111, all for Makhmudov—even after losing two points along the way.

Using his jab as a rangefinder and control weapon, Makhmudov systematically broke Allen down with thudding body shots that slowed the Briton’s movement. Allen, known for his durability and pressure style, tried to trade on the inside but was overwhelmed by the Russian’s steady pressure and physical dominance. Makhmudov landed the cleaner, heavier punches throughout, sealing a convincing win and adding another belt to his collection.

With the victory, Makhmudov captures the WBA Intercontinental title and positions himself as a strong contender for a future world title eliminator.

In the super featherweight division, Britain’s Josh Padley (17-1, 5 KOs) earned a unanimous decision win over compatriot Reece Bellotti (20-7, 15 KOs) in a tactical and disciplined performance that showcased his maturity beyond his years. The judges scored it 97-93, 97-93, and 99-92, all in favor of Padley.

From the outset, Padley relied on lateral movement, a steady jab, and sharp defense to neutralize Bellotti’s power. The more experienced Bellotti sought to close the distance and work on the inside, but Padley’s elusiveness and timing kept him a step ahead throughout the contest. Controlling the rhythm and finishing rounds strong, Padley earned the WBA International Super Featherweight title—a win that propels him further up the ranks of the division.