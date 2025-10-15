Usyk Remains the Unshakable No. 1 in the Pound-for-Pound Top Ten – World Boxing Association

Ukrainian superstar Oleksandr Usyk, the undefeated and undisputed heavyweight champion of the world, remains immovable at the top of ESPN’s exclusive Top Ten Pound-for-Pound list, a ranking compiled by a panel of boxing experts for the Disney- and Hearst-owned sports network. Other organizations may run similar lists, but ESPN’s carries unique weight within the sport.

Holding firm at No. 1, Usyk captured the unified heavyweight crown four years ago by outpointing England’s Anthony Joshua to claim the WBA, WBO, and IBF titles. He later added the WBC strap with a knockout victory over Canada’s Daniel Dubois, becoming the undisputed king of boxing’s marquee division.

After briefly relinquishing his IBF title, Usyk returned to Wembley Stadium on July 19 to once again dominate Dubois and reclaim the belt, further cementing his status as the true heavyweight ruler. He also holds The Ring Magazine’s championship recognition.

At 37 (he turns 38 in January), Usyk seems destined to become the first Ukrainian boxer ever inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame in Canastota, New York. And truth be told, there are few worthy challengers on the horizon. Rumors suggest he could hang up the gloves in 2026 — unless a massive offer emerges from Saudi Arabia. His record stands at 24-0 with 15 knockouts.

⸻

The Rest of the Top Ten

Here’s how the remaining elite line up behind Usyk:

2) Naoya Inoue – The undisputed super bantamweight king (122 lbs) and arguably Japan’s greatest fighter ever. “The Monster” has also reigned at 108 (WBC), 115 (WBO), and 118 lbs (WBA/WBC), boasting an unblemished 31-0 with 27 KOs. On September 14, he outpointed Uzbekistan’s Murodjon Akhmadaliev, the first man since 2019 to go the distance with him — no small feat in a nation with such a rich boxing tradition.

3) Terence “Bud” Crawford – The Omaha, Nebraska native and three-division world champion recently stunned the sport by dethroning Mexico’s superstar Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez, unifying the four major super middleweight titles. Many experts, alongside Inoue, consider “Bud” the best fighter alive. His record: 42-0, 31 KOs.

4) Dmitry Bivol – The undisputed light heavyweight champion, inactive since February 22 of last year, when he avenged his only defeat — a points win over Artur Beterbiev (then 20-0, all by KO). Bivol is one of only three men to have beaten Canelo (the others being Floyd Mayweather and Crawford). He now stands at 24-1, 12 KOs.

5) Artur Beterbiev – Mentioned above, still a feared puncher and relentless pressure fighter with a record of 20-1, 20 KOs.

6) Jesse “Bam” Rodríguez – The unified WBO, WBC, and Ring Magazine super flyweight champion from San Antonio, Texas. At 25, he’s already 22-0 with 16 knockouts and a dazzling mix of aggression and technical polish. Many believe “Bam” should be ranked a few spots higher.

7) Junto Nakatani – The WBC bantamweight champion and one of the most dangerous punchers in the lighter divisions. The Japanese southpaw has 24 KOs in 31 wins, and is expected to move up one or two weight classes by 2026.

8) Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez – Following his loss to Crawford, some expected Canelo to fall out of the Top Ten entirely. At 35, the Guadalajara native remains one of boxing’s most recognizable stars. He’ll soon undergo surgery on his left elbow, an injury some (though not all) believe affected his last outing — his third setback in 68 fights (63 wins, 2 draws, 39 KOs). He’s expected back in May 2026, pending recovery.

9) Shakur “Sugar” Stevenson – The WBC lightweight champion, 24-0 (11 KOs), continues to impress with his slick style and defensive mastery. A former unified super featherweight champion (WBO, WBC, The Ring), he’s successfully defended his 135-lb title three times — most recently against Mexico’s William Zepeda on July 11. Many insiders predict 2026 could be his breakout year.

10) David Benavidez – The WBC light heavyweight champion, known as “The Mexican Monster” and “Red Flag,” closes out the list. The Phoenix-born, Mexican-American power puncher is 30-0 with 24 knockouts, and a two-time former super middleweight titlist. A long-discussed showdown with Canelo never materialized — perhaps because the Mexican icon decided to steer clear.

⸻

All opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the contributor and do not represent the official position of the World Boxing Association (WBA).