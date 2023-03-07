Mauricio Lara does not rule out a rematch with Leigh Wood  – World Boxing Association

Mauricio Lara enjoys the satisfaction of being the new World Boxing Association (WBA) featherweight champion of the world. With just a few weeks after winning the title, the Mexican has attended several events and has been in charge of feeling the taste of success, but that does not mean he is not thinking about his next challenge.

The “Bronco” is looking forward to his first defense and among the possibilities he knows is a rematch with Leigh Wood, which he has as his first option.

“My first challenge is to give Wood a rematch, if it happens, go ahead and if not, become the king of 126 pounds and be the undisputed (champion),” said the champion this weekend to Los Noticieristas.

Lara was present at an event of his company Bxstrs, where he interacted with the public and gave encouragement to the participants of the event. The Mexico City native has become a national idol after going to England to dethrone Wood on February 18 with a spectacular knockout.

The rematch against Wood is awaited by the fans due to the good fight they had on the first occasion. Now it is up to the Mexican and his promoter to announce the next step in his career.



