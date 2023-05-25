Spence-Crawford on July 29 in Las Vegas – World Boxing Association

The welterweight mega-fight between Errol Spence Jr. and Terence Crawford will take place on July 29 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, after confirmation from the Premier Boxing Champions promoter.

One of the most anticipated fights in boxing is finally a reality and it will be a great date in the mythical “Sin City”, where the winner will become the undisputed champion of the category.

Spence Jr. holds the World Boxing Association (WBA) Super Welterweight Championship, in addition to the IBF and WBC belts, while Crawford holds the WBO belt.

The pioneer organization champion comes from defeating Yordenis Ugas in April 2022 and after some inconveniences he had to take some time to return to the ring. On this occasion he will make his first defense of the black and gold belt and intends to keep it all.

Crawford has proven to have a devastating punch, which he combines with a good boxing and the ability to change guard, which makes him a very interesting boxer and difficult to decipher.

It will be a fight between the two best in the category, both undefeated and with all the belts at stake. The fight that the public has been asking for is finally a reality, which means a great victory for the sport.

Spence comes in with a record of 28 wins, 22 of them by knockout. Crawford has 39 wins and 30 knockouts.



