WBA Future of Colombian Champions returns on June 24  – World Boxing Association

A full line-up full of professional and amateur talent will take place on Saturday, June 24, on the third date of the Future of the Colombian Boxing project. The Cuadrilátero Élite gym, in Barranquilla, is ready to host a large number of fights, including the presence of John Lenon Gutiérrez and Paulina Ángel.

Lenon will go to his second participation in this program, aimed at giving opportunities to the national talent and providing constant activity to the fighters. The former Olympian will fight Venezuelan Eddy Maita in an eight round lightweight bout.

On the other hand, Paulina Angel will face Jesica Racedo in a six round featherweight bout. Wilmar Jinete and Daniel Padilla will have a four round featherweight bout, while Dormedes Potes will clash with Wilman Contreras at middleweight.

The event will also feature the presence of former world title challenger Rober Barrera, who will fight an opponent to be confirmed this week. Venezuelan Isaac Arias will return to the ring against Colombian Omi Padilla in an eight-round bantamweight bout.

There will be a total of 10 professional bouts, which will be preceded by the presentation of several amateur fighters who will take advantage of this event to continue gaining experience and prepare for the different national and international events.

WBA Future of the Colombian Boxing is a program that seeks to keep boxers active and will soon be extended to other countries with the intention of creating a multinational project that gives opportunities to all participants.



