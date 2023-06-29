McCormack contests WBA Continental belt with Dixon in Sheffield  – World Boxing Association

Super welterweight prospect and Tokyo 2020 Olympic medalist Pat McCormack will seek his first professional title this Saturday when he takes on Tony Dixon for the World Boxing Association (WBA) Continental title.

McCormack won a silver medal at welterweight during Tokyo 2020 and two years later made his professional boxing debut. He is currently 28 years old but has started his career demonstrating his punching power against more experienced opponents.

On this occasion he will step into the ring at the Sheffield Arena with the firm intention of getting another win, but this time the continental title will be at stake and that is a very important incentive at this point in his career.

Dixon is 30 years old and has won two of his last three fights. He has faced opponents with good records and is an important test for McCormack. The fellow Brit knows he has a great opportunity in this bout and has prepared to knock out his undefeated opponent and take the regional crown.

McCormack has faced four opponents and only one of them has been able to finish the bout standing. For his part, Dixon has 14 wins, 4 losses and 4 knockouts.



