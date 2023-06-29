Price defends his WBA Continental belt against Beech this Saturday – World Boxing Association

Hopey Price will make another defense of his World Boxing Association (WBA) Continental featherweight championship when he takes on James Beech Jnr this Saturday at the Sheffield Arena.

Price, one of British boxing’s top prospects, is a regional champion of the pioneer organization and has been growing with every performance. The 23 year old southpaw fighter has a fine boxing and great technique that has positioned him as one of the most promising fighters in his country.

James Beech Jr. is 26 years old and Price is the fourth consecutive undefeated opponent he has fought. Although he is not on his best run, it should be noted that he has faced great boxers recently and this opportunity will be very important for him and his aspirations to get back to winning ways.

The event is organized by Matchroom and will feature several interesting fights, including Pat McCormack vs. Tony Dixon for the WBA Continental super welterweight belt.

Price is undefeated in 10 fights, 3 of which he won before the cut. For his part, Beech Jnr comes into the fight with a record of 15 wins, 4 losses and 2 KOs.



