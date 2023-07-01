Home / Boxing News / Yoohanngoh retains WBA crown against Vanlalawmpuia  – World Boxing Association

Young Phoobadin Yoohanngoh retained his World Boxing Association (WBA) Asian super lightweight title with a sweeping victory in his rematch against India’s Vanlalawmpuia on Saturday. 

The fight took place at the SpacePlus Arena in Bangkok, Thailand. The home fighter won again as he did in February against the same opponent and showed that his evolution continues. 

At just 19 years of age, Yoohanngoh has faced several experienced opponents and has been able to resolve in a convincing way to prove that he is one of the most important prospects of his country and has continental and world projection. 

The Bangkok native is a fighter with many resources who knows how to adapt to each fight and always manages to get the win. 

Now, Yoohanngoh’s record is 18 wins, no losses and 10 knockouts. For his part, Vanlalawmpuia dropped to 6 wins, 3 losses and 1 draw.



About World Boxing Association

