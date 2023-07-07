Schofield to defend his WBA International belt in main event fight in San Antonio – World Boxing Association

Floyd Schofield and Haskell Rhodes will feature this Saturday night’s main event fight at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas. The World Boxing Association (WBA) International lightweight title bout became the main event of the evening following the cancellation of the Eimantas Stanionis vs. Vergil Ortiz Jr. fight.

The WBA world welterweight title bout had to be called off due to health problems of Ortiz Jr. who suffered a fainting this week and will not be able to step into the ring. Because of the distinction, Golden Boy decided to make the fight between Schofield and Rhodes the main event of the night.

Schofield is a prospect who has been gaining space and reputation thanks to his good boxing. The New Jersey native is 20 years old and regional champion, a status he will try to maintain in this bout that takes on even more importance now.

Rhodes is a 35-year-old veteran who has faced a number of well-rounded opponents and has generally been able to build a winning career. Now he has a great opportunity to show that experience and wants to hurt Schofield’s night in San Antonio.

Schofield is undefeated in 14 fights, with 11 knockouts. Rhodes comes into the fight with 28 wins, 4 losses, 1 draw and 13 KOs.



