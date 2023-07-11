Isaac Arias vs. Wallington Orobio in Medellin, Colombia  – World Boxing Association

The fight between Venezuelan, Isaac Arias, and the experienced Colombian, Wallington Orobio, has been confirmed for August 26.

It will be the main bout of the event to be held in the city of Medellin, Colombia. This duel will be scheduled at super flyweight and will last 8 intense rounds.

Meanwhile, the betting favorite, the native of Barquisimeto, Venezuela, Isaac Arías, will step into the ring for the third time in 2023. His last fight was last June, when he defeated Colombian Omni Padilla (7-24) by knockout in the second round.

Arias (12-1 / 10 KO), 24 years old, accumulates an important power of knockout over 70%. In addition, he has a winning streak of three knockout victories and one decision win in his five most recent bouts.

Prior to the fight, Isaac, through his official Instagram account, announced that he is doing his preparation camp in Colombia. In addition, he also commented: “We are going for more my people, thank you all for the great support you have given me ̈.

The experienced 38-year-old Colombian, Wallington Alfonso Orobio, will be back in the ring for the second time this year. Earlier this month of July, he lost by a fifth round knockout to his compatriot, Albeiro Paredes (7-0).

The native of Barranquilla, Colombia, accumulates a more than complicated streak of twelve consecutive defeats. It is worth remembering, that his last victory dates back to the distant 2017, where he defeated the Venezuelan, Miguel Urdaneta (0-37) by knockout in the fourth round.



