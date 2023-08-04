Zuluaga and Martinez shined in the WBA Future of Colombian Boxing – World Boxing Association

For the third time this year, the WBA Future of the Colombian Boxing took place, with the backing and support of the pioneer organization. The event was held on Colombian soil, specifically in the city of Barranquilla, at the Cuadrilátero Élite Gym.

The project, whose sole objective is to serve as a display young boxing talents in the region, held more than eight professional boxing bouts in this edition. Also, multiple amateur boxing exponents were present.

In the main event of the evening, the local Edison Martinez won in a hard-fought bout with a lot of exchanges against the talented Venezuelan Issac Arias by unanimous decision (74-78 / 75-78 / 77-75).

In the evening’s co-main event, Juan Diego Ortiz extended his undefeated record (7-0 / 6 KO) by defeating his compatriot, Kevin Martinez, in the second round.

In the women’s division, Veronica Zuluaga defeated Carol Tobon by knockout in the first round. Similarly, the experienced Colombian boxer, Olga Julio, won by unanimous decision against Estefania Matute.

The WBA Future of the Colombian Boxing once again showed the boxing world the boxing talent that lives in the region. In addition, the support provided by the pioneer organization to amateur boxing to prepare the next generation of boxers.



