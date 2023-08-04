Mayora vs. Meneses in Venezuela  – World Boxing Association

This Saturday, the professional boxing event, La Noche de Campeones, will be held in the city of Caracas, Venezuela, specifically at the Vertical Gymnasium in the parish of Simon Rodriguez.

The main bout will be a six round featherweight bout between the young undefeated Alessangel Mayora and the hard-hitting Enderson Meneses.

Alessangel Mayora (8-0 / 8 KO) 22 years old, is going through a sweet moment, where he will face his second fight this year. Last June he defeated his compatriot, Roberth Mujica (0-2) by knockout in the first round.

Mayora has a perfect knockout power, 100%, due to his continuous activity in 2022, where he fought more than five fights and all of them ended by knockout before the third round. Likewise, after almost six months without seeing action, he will be looking to make up for lost time in the ring.

Meanwhile, 26-year-old Enderson Meneses (3-18 / 2 KO) will be fighting for the first time this year. His most recent engagement was at the end of 2022, where he defeated Giovanny Gonzalez (2-3) by unanimous decision and took away his undefeated record.



