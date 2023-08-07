Crowder won the WBA International belt in Baltimore  – World Boxing Association

A new boxing season began in Baltimore with Dominique Crowder as the star of the show. The American defeated Kenny Demecillo by unanimous decision to win the World Boxing Association (WBA) International bantamweight belt.

The scorecards of the judges of the Maryland Athletic Commission were 100-89, 99-91 and 99-91, all for the local fighter, who defeated the Filipino amidst the great atmosphere that was experienced at the Physical Education Complex 2500 W. North Ave, Baltimore.

Crowder took advantage of each of his tools to carry out an impeccable fight and imposed from the beginning to the Filipino, who was quite brave in the fight but was not enough to face the superiority of the American.

This was the first event held in Baltimore by BadGurl Promotions, which has an interesting project in a city that continues to grow from the boxing point of view. The event was supported by Calvin Ford, the Gervonta Davis team and other local big names.

Crowder improved his record to 16 wins, no losses and 10 knockouts, while Demecillo´s dropped to 17 wins, 7 losses, 2 draws and 10 knockouts.



