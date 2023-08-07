Serrano remains featherweight queen  – World Boxing Association

Amanda Serrano repeated history. The Puerto Rican proved she is still one of the best in the world and defeated Heather Hardy on Saturday night to retain her undisputed featherweight championship with a unanimous decision at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.

The World Boxing Association (WBA) champion retained her belt along with those of the WBO, IBF and WBC. It was her first presentation as owner of the four 126-pound crowns and she left a great impression in a packed venue.

The aggressiveness of the Caribbean fighter and the good punches she connected throughout most of the fight were evidenced by the open scores of 100-90, 100-90 and 99-91.

Serrano punished Hardy who had a lot of stamina and tried to fight toe to toe during the 10 rounds but could not fight the Puerto Rican. The Real Deal worked very well with her combinations and delivered some serious punishment to the American, whose face was visibly swollen early in the fight.

Serrano continues with her historic professional career and at 34 years of age has a record of 45 wins, 2 losses, 1 draw and 30 knockouts. Hardy dropped her record to 24 wins, 3 losses and 4 KOs.



