Eranosyan and Gutierrez set for WBA eliminator in Plant City  – World Boxing Association

Otar Eranosyan and Roger Gutierrez both made weight for their World Boxing Association (WBA) super featherweight eliminator fight tomorrow at the Whitesands Events Center in Plant City, Florida.

Both men met the 130-pound limit for the fight and are ready to step into the ring on Wednesday night. The Georgia native weighed in at 129.4 lbs, while the Venezuelan stopped the needle at 129.8 lbs.

Eranosyan is going into his first elimination bout and has his sights set on becoming a world champion. He has racked up a lot of rounds in his recent fights, as he has gone to decision on four straight occasions and looks to be coming into this fight in the best shape of his career.

For his part, Gutierrez is a former world champion who wants his belt back and this fight could put him very close to a new opportunity. “The Kid” is coming off a two round knockout over Dominican Henry Delgado and wants to stay on the winning track.

Eranosyan is undefeated in 13 fights, with 6 knockouts, while Gutierrez comes in with 27 wins, 4 setbacks, 1 draw and 21 knockouts.



