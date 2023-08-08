Baez to face Ananyan in Florida  – World Boxing Association

A last minute change of opponent was confirmed for Venezuelan boxer Cristian Baez, who will now be facing Russian fighter Petros Ananyan at the Whitesands Events Center, Plant City, in Florida, USA.

The bout to be held on Wednesday, August 9, is scheduled for 10 rounds at super lightweight, and will be the co-main event of the evening that will star the former Venezuelan world champion, Roger ¨The kid¨ Gutierrez against the undefeated Georgian, Otar Eranosyan.

The native of San Juan de los Morros, Venezuela, Cristian Daniel Baez, will return to the ring for the first time in 2023. His last fight was at the end of last year, when he defeated American Kevin Johnson (12-2) by unanimous decision in Las Vegas.

Baez (19-2 / 17), 31, accumulates an impressive knockout power of over 80% and has a winning streak of three wins and two losses in his last five fights. In mid 2022 he suffered a tough knockout loss to American Ruben Torres (19-1).

The Vinotinto boxer through his official Instagram account, has made known his progress in the preparation camp he is doing in the city of Las Vegas. In addition, he has emphasized that he is ready for his next challenge.

Meanwhile, 34-year-old Russian boxer Petros Ananyan will step into the ring for the first time this year, after defeating Brazilian Paulo Cesar Galdino (12-7-2) by knockout in the sixth round of the fight at the end of 2022.

Ananyan (17-3-2) has a knockout power below 30%. He has three wins in his five most recent bouts, two of which came by judges’ decision, and one loss early last year by knockout.



