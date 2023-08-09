Rosa to face Pino on August 25 in Dominican Republic  – World Boxing Association

Erick Rosa will return to the ring on August 25 to face Orlando Pino at the Fencing Pavilion of the Santo Domingo Olympic Center in the Dominican Republic.

The World Boxing Association (WBA) minimum champion took the permission offered by the organization for an optional non-title fight before facing Thammanoon Niyomtrong in a bout to consolidate the championship of the division.

The Dominican will fight the Venezuelan veteran as a way to stay active, add rounds and arrive in the best possible condition for the fight against the Thai, which is expected to be the toughest of his career so far.

His opponent, Pino, is an opponent with good experience who has just suffered the only defeat of his career and knows that a victory against a world champion would be a way to return to the ring with all his strength.

Rosa has 5 wins, no losses and 1 knockout, while Pino comes into the fight with 14 wins, 1 loss and 8 knockouts.



