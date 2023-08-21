Walker surprised Pattinson to win the WBA International Welterweight Belt  – World Boxing Association

Conah Walker imposed his experience in the ring against Cyrus Pattinson and snatched the World Boxing Association (WBA) International Welterweight belt from him during their bout on Saturday at the Utilita Arena in Birmingham, UK.

The Wolverhampton native defeated the undefeated prospect with a dominant performance to become the title holder. Walker brought out all his experience and knocked Pattinson down three times in rounds three, five and six to force a stoppage in the eighth round.

Although not at his best, everyone knew Walker was a tough opponent and it was clear with his dominance in the ring in a fight that had action, drama and plenty of excitement.

Pattinson succumbed to the experience and could not give his best version. He was outclassed throughout the fight and dealt with cuts, as did his opponent, who also had injuries to his face. The southpaw lost in his first defense and now he will have to rest and think about his return to the ring.

Walker’s record is 12 wins, 2 losses, 1 draw and 4 knockouts. In Pattinson’s case, his record now stands at 6 wins, 1 loss and 4 knockouts.



