Bravo defeats Madera in Orlando and is the new WBA regional champion  – World Boxing Association

Puerto Rican Nestor Bravo won the World Boxing Association (WBA) Continental Latin America super lightweight belt after defeating American Will Madera on Friday at the Caribe Royale Hotel in Orlando, Florida.

Bravo was the star of the main event organized by BoxLab Promotions and Most Valuable Promotions and lived up to the expectations by defeating an important opponent and winning the regional belt of the oldest boxing organization in the world.

Bravo had to fight for 10 rounds to get cards of 96-94, 96-94 and 99-91 and win the decision against an experienced opponent who made the night difficult and went all out for the victory.

For the undefeated Puerto Rican it was a great test in his career and he was able to overcome it to move up in the world arena. The 29-year-old fighter remains undefeated and now has 21 wins and 15 knockouts. For his part, Madera dropped his record to 17 wins, 3 losses, 3 draws and 10 knockouts.



