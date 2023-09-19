Two WBA regional titles in Plant City  – World Boxing Association

Two WBA regional titles will take place at Whitesands Arena, de Plant City, Florida on Wednesday held by the Probox.

The first bout will be the between Batyrzhan Jukembayev and Hugo Roldan for the WBA Continental North America super lightweight belt and Clay Waterman and Kareem Hackett will also fight for the Intercontinental light heavyweight belt of the pioneer organization.

Both Jukembayev and Roldan made weight for their bout on Tuesday morning. The Kazakh and the Argentinean marked 139.8 pounds, both under the 140-pound limit required by the division.

For his part, Australia’s Waterman clocked 174.8 pounds and Canada’s Hackett stopped the scale at 175 for his light heavyweight bout.

The event will feature great bouts and will be broadcast on YouTube through the official channel of the organizing promoter.



