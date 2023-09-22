Home / Boxing News / McCaskill and Ryan ready for war in Orlando – World Boxing Association

2 hours ago

Jessica McCaskill and Sandy Ryan fulfilled the press conference before their welterweight unification bout this Saturday at the Caribe Royale Hotel in Orlando, Florida. 

The American, champion of the World Boxing Association, the IBF and the WBC, will face the British, who holds the WBO belt in one of the most important fights of the night.

The winner will keep all the belts and will be the undisputed queen of 147 pounds, which would automatically put her among the best pound-for-pound fighters of the moment. 

Both women talked about what they expect from the fight and the opportunity to be on such an important event. Both McCaskill and Ryan made it clear that their only goal is victory and that they have what it takes to get it. 

McCaskill comes into the fight with a record of 12 wins, 3 losses and 5 knockouts, while Ryan has 6 wins, 1 loss and 2 knockouts.



