“Ammo” Williams defeats Rolls and remains WBA International champion  – World Boxing Association

Austin Williams retained his World Boxing Association (WBA) international middleweight belt by defeating veteran Steve Rolls by unanimous decision on Saturday at the Caribe Royale Hotel in Orlando, Florida.

The American got 97-93 scorecards from the three judges and passed a good test to continue on his way to the elite of the category.

Williams is one of the most interesting fighters among those who are on the rise in the division and this time he was facing a veteran with experience and hierarchy, so his victory is worth a lot and puts him in good position for the big fights.

The Milwaukee native is 27 years old and his record now stands at 15 wins, no losses and 10 knockouts. Rolls has a record of 22 wins, 3 losses and 12 knockouts.



