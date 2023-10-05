“El Demoledor” Cano returned to victory – World Boxing Association

With an unexpected definition, and against all odds, Pablo “El Demoledor” Cano won the World Boxing Association super lightweight North American Continental title after defeating Zachary Ochoa by technical knockout in the sixth round at the Whitesands Events Center in Plant City, Florida, United States, on Wednesday.

The bout had a dramatic storyline that won the applause of the audience. With a start in favor of the Mexican and veteran boxer of whom there were many doubts about his return; he dominated Ochoa with determination, keeping him in trouble against the ropes during the first 3 rounds, and even felt by the connection of accurate and powerful punches that Ochoa absorbed.

But Cano also had to show his tolerance for Ochoa’s offensive and when “El Demoledor” slowed the pace from the third to the fifth, the Brooklyn fighter took a brief lead. However, by the sixth round, the Mexican charged forward with a solid and determined determination to take the victory. And so it was; with a set of precise combinations to Ochoa’s face, he took him to the canvas. Ochoa got up in bad shape, the referee Michael De Jesus, gave the pass, but attentive to the actions, and Cano awake of the situation that favored him, cornered Ochoa with blows and finally the arms of the ring authority shaking in the air, decreed the technical knockout.

Cano’s Aztec blood was noticeable for his return to the ring. His career is very enriching, but also very tiring for his physique. And having been out of the ring for a year, doubts surrounded him. Cano is back and is WBA North American Continental Champion. Now his record has grown to 35 wins with 25 quick wins, 8 losses and 1 draw.



