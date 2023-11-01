Guzman and Ali will have a rematch this Saturday  – World Boxing Association

Julissa Alejandra Guzman and Ramla Ali will dispute the World Boxing Association (WBA) international super bantamweight belt this Saturday at the Monte Carlo Casino in Monaco.

The fight will be a rematch as the two met last June 17 in New York and Guzman scored an eight round knockout to take a surprise victory for many.

Ali had been undefeated up to that point but found herself up against a tough opponent who sent her to the canvas in round five and repeated the dose in the eighth to lose the first fight of her professional career.

Guzman now arrives more confident but knows that the fight will not be easy. She is facing an opponent who moves very well in the ring and will try to beat her with good technique, so her job will be to find her and hurt her again with her punch.

The Mexican has a record of 13 wins, 2 losses, 2 draws and 7 knockouts, while Ali has 8 wins, 1 loss and 2 knockouts.



