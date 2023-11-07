Pablo Corzo will defend his Fedelatin title against Carlos Rivero in Argentina.  – World Boxing Association

The Argentinean champion Pablo “Pac-man” Corzo, has been confirmed to return to the ring to defend his Fedelatin title for the sixth time, this time against the Venezuelan Carlos Rivero, next Saturday, November 11.

The 10-round super middleweight bout will be the co-main event of the evening between Anahi Sanchez and Marisa Portillo. The fight will take place at the Club Deportivo y Social Sportsmen Unidos, Santa Fe, Argentina.

Pablo Corzo’s current status

Pablo Ezequiel Corzo, born in Catamarca, Argentina, will face his fourth fight of the year. At the beginning of 2023, he defeated his compatriot, Facundo Nicolas Galovar (15-10-2) by unanimous decision, then in May, he returned to win by knockout against the Colombian, Juan Boada (14-6) in the fifth round.

Corzo retained again the title of the pioneer organization by defeating Colombian Cristian Grisales (8-3) in the seventh round by knockout in his homeland last September.

Corzo (16-0-0 / 14 KO), 23, has a perfect record as a professional and has a knockout power above 80%. Also, four of his last six fights have ended by knockout, and three of them before the fifth round.

Carlos Rivero’s current status

The native of Falcon, Venezuela, Carlos Luis Rivero, returned to the ring after almost three years without boxing. He managed to win by knockout his compatriot, Jose Rafael Marcano (2-6) in the third round, in August.

Later, he traveled to Brazil, where he lost by knockout in the second round in the dispute of the Fedebol title against the local, Patrick Teixeira (33-4). However, in his next appearance he defeated Rafael Vicent (0-1) by knockout in the first round.

Rivero (24-2-1 / 14), 32 years old, has a knockout power close to 60%. Similarly, he accumulates just one loss and 15 wins since the distant 2019.



