Kazuto Ioka to defend world title against Josber Perez  – World Boxing Association

Kazuto Ioka will end 2023 with a world title defense against Venezuelan challenger Josber Perez. The Japanese will put his World Boxing Association (WBA) super flyweight belt on the line on December 31 and the bout was officially presented at a press conference earlier this week.

The Ota-City General Gymnasium, in Tokyo, Japan, will be the venue for the 115 lbs. fight.

The Asian won the world belt against Joshua Franco (18-2-3) last June which was vacant because the American had failed to make weight. It is worth remembering that this was the second time that Franco and Kazuto met, the first fight ended in a draw at the end of last year.

Ioka (30-2-1, 15 KO ) is 34 years old and has not lost since 2018. In that span he accumulates seven wins, two by knockout and the draw against Franco.

Josber Perez, a native of Miranda, Venezuela, will have the second world title fight in his career. In his first time, he lost by unanimous decision to undefeated Ukrainian Artem Dalakian (22-0) in his quest for the world flyweight title of the pioneer body.

The 28-year-old Venezuelan is coming from winning the national super flyweight belt after defeating his compatriot Jose Farfan (11-4) by knockout in the third round. In the middle of the year, he also won by knockout against Rafael Hernandez (3-6) in the first round. Likewise, at the beginning of 2023 he won by knockout over Jimmy Vivas (0-11).

Perez (20-3, 18 KO) has a more than interesting knockout power above 90%. He has a four-fight knockout win streak before the fourth round.



