Home / Boxing News / Gonzalez won the WBA Continental North America belt at Plant City  – World Boxing Association

Gonzalez won the WBA Continental North America belt at Plant City  – World Boxing Association

World Boxing Association 3 hours ago Boxing News

Orlando Gonzalez won the World Boxing Association (WBA) Continental North America belt by defeating Jorge Castaneda on Wednesday night by split decision at the Whitesands Events Center in Plant City, Florida. 

The judges’ scorecards were 97-92, 96-93 and 94-95, with which the Puerto Rican got a great victory that makes him regional champion of the pioneer organization. 

Gonzalez made a great approach and knew how to dominate a complicated opponent who came out with everything in the main fight of the Probox TV event. The 28-year-old fighter scored his fourth consecutive victory and continues on a hot streak in his career.

With the victory, he improved his record to 22 wins, 2 losses and 12 knockouts. Castañeda now has a record of 16 wins, 3 losses and 12 knockouts.



Source link

Tags

About World Boxing Association

Check Also

Kazuto Ioka to defend world title against Josber Perez  – World Boxing Association

Kazuto Ioka to defend world title against Josber Perez  – World Boxing Association

Kazuto Ioka will end 2023 with a world title defense against Venezuelan challenger Josber Perez. …

© Copyright 2000 - 2023, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved