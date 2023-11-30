Gonzalez won the WBA Continental North America belt at Plant City  – World Boxing Association

Orlando Gonzalez won the World Boxing Association (WBA) Continental North America belt by defeating Jorge Castaneda on Wednesday night by split decision at the Whitesands Events Center in Plant City, Florida.

The judges’ scorecards were 97-92, 96-93 and 94-95, with which the Puerto Rican got a great victory that makes him regional champion of the pioneer organization.

Gonzalez made a great approach and knew how to dominate a complicated opponent who came out with everything in the main fight of the Probox TV event. The 28-year-old fighter scored his fourth consecutive victory and continues on a hot streak in his career.

With the victory, he improved his record to 22 wins, 2 losses and 12 knockouts. Castañeda now has a record of 16 wins, 3 losses and 12 knockouts.



