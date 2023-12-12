Home / Boxing News / Morrell and Agbeko this Saturday for the WBA world championship belt – World Boxing Association

David Morrell Jr. will face Sena Agbeko this Saturday in Armory, Minneapolis, in defense of his World Boxing Association (WBA) super middleweight belt during the Premier Boxing Champions event.

The Cuban, who has been based in Minnesota, will be the local in this fight and wants to close the year with a new defense of his black and gold belt.

The 25-year-old southpaw last fought on April 22 in Las Vegas, Nevada, when he easily knocked out Yamaguchi Falcao to retain his crown and remain undefeated.

Agbeko is a strong fighter who is on the rise and will have his first world opportunity. The 31-year-old African wants to surprise and become the new monarch but he knows he will not have an easy challenge ahead.

This week the different promotional activities for the fight will take place, while on Friday will be the weigh-in ceremony in which both must be at the 168 lbs. limit to be qualified for Saturday’s fight.

Morrell has 9 professional victories, 8 of them by knockout, while Agbeko has a record of 28 wins, 2 setbacks and 22 knockouts.



