Jose Rosa won in Argentina  – World Boxing Association

The World Boxing Association super lightweight FEDELATIN champion Jose “Sanson” Rosa defended his belt once again against Juan Leal at the Luna Park in Buenos Aires on Friday night.

The two Argentinean fighters put on an entertaining show in a rematch that featured knockdowns and a shared lead that kept the tension high from start to finish.

Rosa and Leal had met for the first time on May 27, 2022 and the scorecards had revealed the same tight unanimous result with 3 cards of 96-94 in favor of Rosa, who was crowned Argentine Welterweight champion. On this occasion, the decision was two judges by 96-93 and one by 95-94 saw the 23 year old from La Rioja as the winner once again.

Although with difficulties due to the capacity of his opponent, Rosa was able to overcome the fight with good use of straight punches and effective combinations.

Rosa had won the FEDELATIN belt at 140 pounds on March 18, 2023 against Nicaraguan Elysson Marquez and has 4 successful defenses. Rosa is currently ranked #15 in the WBA super lightweight world rankings and has already won 24 fights with 17 knockouts, which keeps him undefeated.



