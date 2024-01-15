WBA orders Bakole-Chaney  – World Boxing Association

The World Boxing Association (WBA) ordered the eliminator between #1 heavyweight Martin Bakole and #7 Cassius Chaney.

The Championships Committee sent the formal communication to both fighters’ teams, giving them 30 days to sign the bout contract and fight for the opportunity to become the next mandatory challenger for title.

Pursuant to championship rule C. 30, an elimination fight will be fought between the highest available contenders certified by the championship committee and will have no more than thirty (30) days to negotiate the fight.

In the event that the parties do not reach an agreement, or either party refuses to sign the contract, the Championship Committee may open the fight to purse bid under its rules of the body and with a 50% purse split.



