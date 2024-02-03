LUTEKE SET FOR PRO RANKS

TOP AMATEUR INTERNATIONAL and Terence Crawford sparring partner Christopher Luteke is set to turn professional and has signed promotional terms with Frank Warren to fight under the Queensberry banner.

A cruiserweight in the amateur code, having amassed a record of 60-9. The 27-year-old from Sheffield intends to campaign at super middleweight in the paid ranks.

The product of the Steel City Gym in his home city, Luteke was National champion on five occasions, three of which came in the ABAs, as well as being a double NABC champion, an eight-times Regional winner and a GB silver medallist. The England international also represented DR Congo in the World Championships in 2021.

“I am really excited and I want to showcase my ability on a big stage,” said the Martin Bowers-managed fighter. “I am going to box at super middleweight and I believe the division is wide open.

“Signing with Frank Warren is a huge opportunity for me and I feel like I am the guy to take over at super middleweight.

“I have been training with Terence Crawford. Last year I went to Omaha for two weeks and they liked me so much they took me to Vegas for a month. I’ve sparred so many people over there and Bomac (Brian McIntyre) wanted to train me.

“He still wants to but, at the moment, financially it doesn’t make sense until I have a big title fight coming up and I will probably go back over. They have taken a big liking to me.”

Given his slightly more advanced years for turning over as a professional, Luteke firmly believes he can move much faster than is customary for younger prospects.

“Yes 100%, I am planning for a six-rounder in my first fight and my opening goal is to get down to super middleweight. Once I get there, whoever has got a title like the Southern Area, is a target for me. I’ve said to Martin that I want to get fast-tracked and he said that if I believe in my ability we can put that in place.”

Promoter Frank Warren added: “I am delighted to add such an accomplished and exciting talent as Christopher Luteke to our team and I am expecting big things from him as a professional super middleweight.

“I am very much looking forward to seeing him in action and I believe, if all goes to plan, we can steer him quickly towards title contention and help him fulfil his obvious potential.”