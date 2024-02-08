SHEERAZ TARGETS EUBANK BLOCKBUSTER

HAMZAH SHEERAZ IS hoping that, should he overcome Liam Williams in his biggest fight to date at the Copper Box Arena on Saturday, the marquee middleweight names on the British scene will accept an invitation to take him on.

The undefeated Sheeraz goes up against the two-weight former British champion and world title challenger Williams with his WBC Silver and Commonwealth championship belts on the line.

In the event of victory in London, Sheeraz aims to be rewarded for his sterling progression in the division with a blockbuster 2024 featuring fights against established names like Chris Eubank Jr or Liam Smith, along with the hugely popular British champion Nathan Heaney.

First of all, however, Sheeraz is fully aware that he has serious business to attend to on Saturday.

“I’m not and won’t look past Liam Williams as he is the priority,” said the Ilford 160-pounder. “I will sit down with my team and God willing I will know after Saturday’s performance that there is big names in the division for me to fight.

“Eubank Jr, Liam Smith or the British champion Nathan Heaney, that is the goal for me and, after Saturday night, everyone is going to see that I’m ready for those fights, inshallah.”

