Andy Cruz defends his WBA regional belt against Zamarripa – World Boxing Association

Cuban sensation Andy Cruz will defend his World Boxing Association (WBA) Continental Latin America crown against Mexican Bryan Zamarripa this Saturday at the Caribe Royale Hotel in Orlando, Florida.

The 28-year-old lightweight fighter will be making his third professional fight and the first defense of his WBA regional belt.

Cruz won the belt on December 9 when he defeated Jovanni Straffon by knockout in three rounds during their fight in San Francisco. After a short break, the Antillean is ready for his return and intends to keep the crown in his possession.

His opponent this time will be Zamarripa, a tough Mexican who has good experience and has won 11 of his last 12 fights. The 26 year old fighter knocked out Giovanni De Jesus in his last fight held on December 16, in Baja California, so he is in good shape for this fight.

Cruz has 2 wins, 1 via fast track, while Zamarripa has 14 wins and 2 losses.



