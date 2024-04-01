Cruz wins Las Vegas crown by knocking out Romero – World Boxing Association

Isaac Cruz knocked out Rolando Romero on Saturday and became the new World Boxing Association (WBA) super lightweight champion after a dominant performance at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The Mexican finished the fight in the eighth round after dominating almost all the way and won the black and gold belt, the first world championship of his career.

For “Pitbull” the curved punches were key, especially in the counter-attack, an area in which he managed to take advantage and hurt Romero many times early in the fight.

From the very first round, the strength of the Mexican was noticeable, and with a left hook he put “Rolly” in very bad conditions. Although he survived the round, it was the beginning of everything for Cruz, who continued to dominate and hurt the champion for almost the entire fight.

In the end, the referee stopped the actions due to the punishment received by Romero and the victory was declared in favor of the fighter from the capital of Mexico.

Cruz improved his record to 26 wins, 2 losses and 1 draw, in addition to 18 knockouts. For his part, Romero dropped to 15 wins, 2 losses and 13 knockouts.



