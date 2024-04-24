WBA made an agreement with Riyadh Season – World Boxing Association

The World Boxing Association (WBA) made official an agreement with Riyadh Season this Wednesday during a press conference held in New York with the presence of the organization’s president, Gilberto Jesus Mendoza.

The agreement opens the door to work hand in hand with promoters and different organizations with the intention of delivering more and better fights to fans around the world in an alliance that seeks to offer the best for the sport.

For the pioneer organization, the systematic development of boxing and the promotion of young talent will always be a priority, so this agreement will work hand in hand with Riyadh Season to support various projects such as the KO to Drugs, the WBA Future Champions and the WBA Academy, pillars of the WBA for its importance to the development of fighters and the sport in general.

The WBA will continue working and reaching alliances with different actors in world boxing, always in search of the best for boxing, the fans and the fighters themselves.



