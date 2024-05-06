Home / Boxing News / Inoue demolished Nery in dramatic fight  – World Boxing Association

Naoya Inoue had one of his most incredible fights this Monday at the mythical Tokyo Dome and defeated Luis Nery by knockout in six rounds to remain as the undisputed super bantamweight champion. 

It was a fight in which he had to come from less to more as he felt the power of Nery and went to the canvas in the very first round. However, he got up and recovered very well to end up knocking out the Mexican in the sixth round in a masterful way. 

Nery started strong and managed to land a hook if Inoue’s jaw early in the fight to knock him down rather dramatically. The fighter got back to his feet and survived the rest of the round even though he didn’t look 100 percent after the knockdown.

From the second round on, he started to come back and looked much more organized and focused against Nery’s attacks. He even managed to knock him down in that second round in a counter attack to start tipping the scales in his favor. 

Inoue’s power began little by little began to undermine the visitor’s ability and knocked him down again in round five and also in round six. Nery did not recover from the last knockdown, which was due to a right hand to the face and the referee stopped the count due to his bad condition to decree the TKO. 

Inoue scored another big win and remains on top with a record of 27 wins, no losses and 24 knockouts, while Nery has a record of 35 wins and 2 losses.



