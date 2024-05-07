Yuri Akui wins his first defense of the WBA belt – World Boxing Association

Seigo Yuri Akui successfully defended his World Boxing Association (WBA) flyweight crown for the first time on Monday with a unanimous decision win over Taku Kuwahara at the Tokyo Dome in Tokyo, Japan.

The 112-pound champion had another good performance and won on 118-110, 117-111 and 117-111 scorecards in a dominant victory in which he showed all his resources.

Yuri Akui used the distance well, worked with combinations to the body and face and very few rounds he let go in this fight. The 28 year old fighter had just won the belt with a victory over Artem Dalakian and now he consolidates his position as champion of the pioneer organization.

The win represents the 20th of his career, while he has 2 losses and 1 draw, with 11 knockouts. On the other hand, Kuwahara dropped to 13 wins, 2 losses and 8 knockouts.



