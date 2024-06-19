Home / Boxing News / WBA regrets the passing away of Benedicto García  – World Boxing Association

World Boxing Association

The World Boxing Association (WBA) regrets the passing of Benedicto Garcia Rivero, father of our director, member and friend, Pedro Garcia, who passed away on Tuesday June 18th. 

The funeral of Mr. Benedicto will take place this Wednesday in Badalona in a ceremony with his family and friends, while a mass for the eternal rest of his soul will be held on Thursday. 

The pioneer organization sends its condolences to Pedro García and all his family. We raise prayers for Mr. Benedicto and accompany our friend in his pain. May he rest in peace.



