Alarcon defeats Montenegro in Panama – World Boxing Association

Hernan Alarcon defeated Felix Montenegro in his visit to Panama City on Thursday night and won the Fedecentro bantamweight belt of the World Boxing Association (WBA).

The Colombian had a great test as a visitor at the Pandeportes Coliseum, in the Panamanian capital, and overcame it with flying colors to become WBA regional champion and remain undefeated in his career.

Alarcon worked with great concentration and grew as the rounds went by to define in the seventh round and win a valuable victory for his career. The 27-year-old Barranquilla native defeated an experienced fighter and showed that he can keep moving forward.

His record now stands at 8 wins, no losses and 7 knockouts. For his part, he left his record at 12 wins, 10 losses, 1 draw and 8 knockouts.



