Home / Boxing News / Alarcon defeats Montenegro in Panama – World Boxing Association

Alarcon defeats Montenegro in Panama – World Boxing Association

World Boxing Association 2 hours ago Boxing News

Hernan Alarcon defeated Felix Montenegro in his visit to Panama City on Thursday night and won the Fedecentro bantamweight belt of the World Boxing Association (WBA). 

The Colombian had a great test as a visitor at the Pandeportes Coliseum, in the Panamanian capital, and overcame it with flying colors to become WBA regional champion and remain undefeated in his career. 

Alarcon worked with great concentration and grew as the rounds went by to define in the seventh round and win a valuable victory for his career. The 27-year-old Barranquilla native defeated an experienced fighter and showed that he can keep moving forward. 

His record now stands at 8 wins, no losses and 7 knockouts. For his part, he left his record at 12 wins, 10 losses, 1 draw and 8 knockouts.



Source link

Tags

About World Boxing Association

Check Also

Coyoacan will host new WBA Future this weekend  – World Boxing Association

Coyoacan will host new WBA Future this weekend  – World Boxing Association

The WBA Future Champions will return this weekend with an amateur boxing doubleheader between England …

© Copyright 2000 - 2024, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved