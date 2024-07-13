Batyrgaziev defeated Carroll and is the new WBA interim  champion – World Boxing Association

Albert Batyrgaziev won the World Boxing Association (WBA) interim super featherweight belt by defeating Jono Carroll by technical knockout in the ninth round on Friday in Serpukhov, Russia.

The Russian had to survive difficult moments in the fight but came from less to more to defeat the Irishman in a great fight with great emotions and many exchanges of blows.

Batyrgaziev had difficult times, especially in the third round when he was almost knock down with a right hook of Carroll. However, he knew how to be patient and work with his combinations to diminish the humanity of his opponent and in the end demolish him with two knockdowns in the ninth round.

Batyrgaziev is now undefeated in 11 fights, 8 of them before the limit, while Carroll now has a record of 24 wins, 3 losses, 1 draw and 7 knockouts.