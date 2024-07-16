Utria-Rojas will be the star fight of WBA Future of Colombian Boxing  – World Boxing Association

Colombian Carlos Utria and Venezuelan Helber Rojas will dispute the World Boxing Association (WBA) Fedecaribe super lightweight title on August 3 during the WBA Future of Colombian Boxing to be held at the Main Square of San Onofre, Sucre.

Utria holds the regional crown of the pioneer organization and will put it on the line against an opponent with international experience who will visit Colombia with the desire to take it away from him.

The 20-year-old Colombian captured the belt last June 7 with a victory over Robinson Garcia and now wants to shine again as part of the main fight of the event organized by Alberto Agamez Producciones.

The Venezuelan comes from four wins in a row, all by knockout and including one in Germany against Fatih Duebues in March of this year. He is on one of the best streaks of his career and wants to keep it going.

The event will be broadcast live on the WBA’s official YouTube channel and will feature several professional and amateur bouts with the goal of training young talent and providing development opportunities.