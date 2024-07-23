Han and Reyes fight for WBA International belt this Saturday – World Boxing Association

Undefeated Stephanie Han will face Miranda Reyes for the World Boxing Association (WBA) International Lightweight title this Saturday at the County Coliseum in El Paso, Texas.

The fight is scheduled to eight rounds and will be one of the most interesting of this event, which will feature different male and female bouts.

Han, 33, has been a professional fighter since 2021. She has been gradually ascending in her career and making a name for herself with the firm intention of fighting for a world title in the mid or long term, for which she has been overcoming tests and improving with each confrontation.

Reyes, who is a native of El Paso, will be at home and will try to use that to her advantage. At 23 years of age, she has experience in 10-round fights and will be looking to reverse her recent loss to prospect Caroline Dubois at Wembley in February.

It will be an interesting bout between two high stakes opponents who are both motivated to challenge for the regional title. Han has 8 wins, no losses and 2 knockouts, while Reyes has 7 wins, 2 losses, 1 draw and 3 knockouts.