Clarke: Pacheco is a bad man – his fans will love me!

Chev Clarke believes Diego Pacheco’s fans will become fans of him as he prepares face Efetobor Apochi for the IBF International and WBA Intercontinental Cruiserweight titles on Saturday night (August 31) at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, Los Angeles, live worldwide on DAZN.

Clarke (9-0 7 KOs) fights in America for the first time as a pro against Apochi (12-2 12 KOs), with the big-hitting Brit taking his focus away from winning the British title outright to deal with the dangerous Nigerian first.

‘C4’ always wants to get business done early, but this time he has added incentives, to make use he’s back out to watch Pacheco face Sulecki in the main event, and to do so in devastating fashion to make Pacheco’s fans into his own.

“Diego Pacheco is a BAD MAN,” said Clarke. “When I see him fight, he is cold! To be sharing the card with him is great. I rate him very highly, he’s special. The way he puts his combinations together is class, he’s a quality operator. I’m excited to watch him in person applying his craft.

“He’s got a bright future no doubt. He’s a great boxer, I can see him at the top of the 168lbs division in time for sure.

“If you like Diego Pacheco, you’ll definitely like me. He’s explosive, he maneuvers around the ring well and puts his shots together nicely, we’re similar fighters! Diego’s fans are going to love me.

“We’re in a different weight class and our stature is different but as entertainers go, we’re similar. We’ll have you hooked! You will definitely want to tune in because you’re getting two for the price of one on Saturday.”

Clarke’s clash with Apochi is part of a big night of action in Los Angeles, topped by Super-Middleweight stud Pacheco locking horns with Sulecki.

Super-Featherweight KO artist Eduardo ‘Sugar’ Nunez (27-1 27 KOs) faces former World title challenger Miguel Marriaga (31-7 26 KOs) in the co-main event, and there’s an all-Mexican war as Arturo Cardenas (14-0-1 8 KOs) defends his Continental Americas Super-Bantamweight title against Jesus Arechiga (21-1 15 KOs), and the action on DAZN begins with an interim World title clash, as Adelaida Ruiz (16-0-1 8 KOs) defends her WBC Super-Flyweight title against Ginny Fuchs (3-0 1 KOs).

Recent Matchroom signing Fabian ‘Zurdo’ Rojo (9-0 7 KOs) meets Alejandro Frias (15-10-2 7 KOs) over six rounds at Welterweight, Criztec Bazaldua (5-0 1 KOs) faces Kyle Erwin (7-2 3 KOs) over six rounds at Super-Lightweight, and Alex Gueche (5-0 5 KOs) kicking off the night over six rounds at Bantamweight against David Vargas (8-4-2 5 KOs).