Adams takes on Veron in big showdown  – World Boxing Association

Brandon Adams and Francisco Veron will star in Friday night’s headline fight in Atlanta for the World Boxing Association (WBA) Continental North America middleweight title.

Adams and Veron will be the night’s featured fight for the pioneering body’s regional belt, in an event that has plenty of promise due to the good fights on its undercard.

The 35-year-old American is coming off three straight wins and has a wealth of experience having faced the likes of Jermall Charlo, Shane Mosley Jr. and Serhii Bohachuk.

Veron is a talented 25-year-old Argentinian fighter who will be going into one of the most important fights of his career. His good experience in the amateur arena has helped him adapt to the professional ranks and he is undefeated so far, so he wants to keep that streak going and make a splash.

Adams has 24 wins, 3 losses and 16 knockouts, while Veron has 14 wins, no losses, 1 draw and 10 knockouts.