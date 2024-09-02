Adams defeats Veron to claim the WBA Continental North America belt  – World Boxing Association

American Brandon Adams defeated Argentina’s Francisco Veron by unanimous decision on Friday to claim the World Boxing Association (WBA) Continental North America super welterweight belt.

Atlanta’s Overtime Elite Arena witnessed one of the most interesting fights of the night, with Adams winning on cards of 98-91, 96-93 and 95-94.

The American had a real test in the ring against a quality opponent like Veron, but was able to win and become regional champion of the pioneer body and helps him to climb another step towards his intention to fight again for a world title in the future.

With the win, the American now has a record of 25 wins, 3 losses and 16 knockouts, while Veron now has a record of 14 wins, 1 loss, 1 draw and 10 knockouts.