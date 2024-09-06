Kevin Brown defends his Continental Americas in Orlando – World Boxing Association

Cuba’s Kevin Hayler Brown returns to action this Friday at the Caribe Royal in Orlando to defend his WBA Continental Americas super lightweight title against Puerto Rico’s John Bauza.

The promising Brown won the WBA regional title in May over fellow Cuban Idalberto Umara in a thrilling split decision.

Brown has won all five of his professional fights since his debut in 2022, scoring three knockouts, and will need to be at his best to overcome a very experienced opponent.

Bauza, a native of Rio Piedras, Puerto Rico, comes into this fight with a record of one loss in 19 fights, with eight of those wins coming by knockout.

It will be the main event of the show, which will be broadcast on DAZN.