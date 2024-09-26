Bivol and Beterbiev attended a press conference  – World Boxing Association

Dmitry Bivol and Artur Beterbiev participated in a press conference as they prepare to fight for the undisputed light heavyweight title on October 12 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The next chapter of the Riyadh Season will be the showdown to define the best 175-pounder and, in turn, one of the best pound-for-pound between two great fighters who are undefeated in their careers.

The event served for both fighters to be face to face and talk a little about the confrontation, in addition to releasing an excellent promotional short film about the fight, as has become customary in these great evenings of Riyadh Season, which have Turki Alalshik at the head.

September ends, which left great fights in the boxing world and October will mark the same tone with this confrontation. Bivol owns the WBA belt, while Beterbiev holds the IBF, WBO and WBC belts.