Yuri Akui defends against Charunphak on Sunday  – World Boxing Association

Seigo Yuri Akui will make another defense of his World Boxing Association (WBA) flyweight belt this Sunday against Thananchai Charunphak at the Ariake Arena in Koto Ku, Japan.

Yuri Akui will be in the ring for his second defense of his crown and wants to make a great impression in front of his home crowd against an opponent with a great record who will try to make the night difficult for him.

The Japanese won his belt last January 23 when he defeated Ukrainian Artem Dalakian by unanimous decision in Osaka and defended it for the first time against fellow Japanese Taku Kuwahara with another decision win on May 6 at the Tokyo Dome.

Charunphak has made most of his career in his native country and has worked his way up to this opportunity. In his most recent fight on August 12, he made his fight debut in Japan and shocked undefeated Kento Hatanaka, whom he defeated by majority decision.

Yuri Akui has a record of 20 wins, 2 losses, 1 draw and 11 knockouts, while Charunphak has 25 wins, 1 loss and 15 knockouts.