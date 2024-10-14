Tsutsumi dethroned Inoue in Koto Ku  – World Boxing Association

Seiya Tsutsumi achieved his task and became the new World Boxing Association (WBA) bantamweight champion by defeating Takuma Inoue by unanimous decision in a candidate for the best-bout-of-the-year last Sunday.

Koto Ku’s Ariake Arena witnessed a great performance by Tsutsumi, who took the 117-110, 115-112 and 114-113 scorecards to retain the 118-pound black and gold crown.

Tsutsumi’s pressure and his combinations left the good boxing to which Takuma had accustomed all the fans without effect. The Kumamoto native was able to nullify Inoue’s virtues and dominated him in good shape to take the win.

Tsutsumi’s tenth round was crucial, in which he scored a knockdown in his favor after shocking Inoue and making him stagger as he was caught by the ropes. There the scales ended up tipping to his side and he was already looking like the new monarch.

Tsutsumi reached 12 wins, while he has no defeats and has drawn a couple of times, besides knocking out 8 opponents. On the other hand, his standing left his balance in 20 wins, 2 setbacks and 5 knockouts.